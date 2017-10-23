Edition:
Sundaram Clayton Ltd (SUND.NS)

SUND.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

5,669.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-55.90 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
Rs5,725.25
Open
Rs5,700.00
Day's High
Rs5,700.00
Day's Low
Rs5,650.00
Volume
917
Avg. Vol
1,431
52-wk High
Rs6,299.90
52-wk Low
Rs2,615.55

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-12 2,824.60 2,713.62 110.98 3.93
Quarter Ending Dec-11 2,572.88 2,528.52 44.36 1.72
Quarter Ending Sep-11 2,079.24 2,407.98 328.74 15.81
Quarter Ending Jun-11 1,855.01 2,315.69 460.68 24.83
Quarter Ending Mar-11 2,060.00 2,140.19 80.19 3.89
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-12 4.57 6.04 1.47 32.17
Quarter Ending Jun-08 1.95 1.65 0.30 15.38
Quarter Ending Mar-08 7.90 1.58 6.32 80.00
Quarter Ending Dec-07 6.20 6.18 0.02 0.32
Quarter Ending Sep-07 5.10 6.16 1.06 20.69

Earnings vs. Estimates

