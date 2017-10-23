Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 1,766.50 1,880.00 1,653.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 4 5,322.46 5,527.00 5,006.83 -- Year Ending Mar-18 5 6,154.54 6,256.00 6,043.70 6,919.00 Year Ending Mar-19 5 6,873.30 7,067.00 6,708.51 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 3.40 3.40 3.40 -- Year Ending Mar-17 4 8.16 9.00 6.50 -- Year Ending Mar-18 5 9.51 10.87 8.00 11.45 Year Ending Mar-19 5 10.73 12.04 8.60 --