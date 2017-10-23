Edition:
India

Suven Life Sciences Ltd (SUVP.NS)

SUVP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

213.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.55 (-3.42%)
Prev Close
Rs220.60
Open
Rs221.15
Day's High
Rs224.25
Day's Low
Rs212.00
Volume
426,171
Avg. Vol
390,080
52-wk High
Rs230.40
52-wk Low
Rs149.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy 3.40 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.40 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 1,766.50 1,880.00 1,653.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4 5,322.46 5,527.00 5,006.83 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 6,154.54 6,256.00 6,043.70 6,919.00
Year Ending Mar-19 5 6,873.30 7,067.00 6,708.51 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 3.40 3.40 3.40 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4 8.16 9.00 6.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 9.51 10.87 8.00 11.45
Year Ending Mar-19 5 10.73 12.04 8.60 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-16 1,350.00 1,737.93 387.93 28.74
Quarter Ending Sep-15 1,100.00 1,167.61 67.61 6.15
Quarter Ending Jun-14 1,635.04 1,415.32 219.72 13.44
Quarter Ending Jun-13 821.74 1,086.70 264.96 32.24
Quarter Ending Mar-13 761.22 747.04 14.18 1.86
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 1.70 1.94 0.24 14.12
Quarter Ending Jun-14 4.20 3.32 0.88 20.95
Quarter Ending Jun-13 0.95 2.55 1.60 168.42
Quarter Ending Mar-13 0.76 0.74 0.02 2.63
Quarter Ending Dec-12 0.26 0.66 0.40 153.85

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,766.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 5,322.46 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 6,154.54 6,154.54 6,129.17 6,154.90 6,919.00
Year Ending Mar-19 6,873.30 6,873.30 6,869.63 6,847.38 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 8.16 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 9.51 9.51 9.89 10.29 11.45
Year Ending Mar-19 10.73 10.73 11.26 11.26 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Suven Life Sciences Ltd News

» More SUVP.NS News