Savills PLC (SVS.L)
SVS.L on London Stock Exchange
941.00GBp
4:33pm IST
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
941.00
Open
940.00
Day's High
942.00
Day's Low
933.00
Volume
37,635
Avg. Vol
218,940
52-wk High
970.00
52-wk Low
647.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.20
|2.20
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|1,530.85
|1,582.94
|1,465.29
|1,421.25
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|1,598.60
|1,675.27
|1,532.41
|1,496.76
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|69.18
|70.83
|67.00
|67.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|72.41
|74.48
|70.80
|71.89
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|2.67
|3.34
|2.00
|5.31
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,530.85
|1,530.85
|1,524.03
|1,495.75
|1,421.25
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,598.60
|1,598.60
|1,590.96
|1,562.72
|1,496.76
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|69.18
|69.18
|68.81
|67.77
|67.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|72.41
|72.41
|72.00
|71.16
|71.89
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
- BRIEF-Savills announces sale of a Sydney CBD office property for $270.05 mln
- BRIEF-Savills says performance for FY will be in line with board's expectations
- BRIEF-Savills sells distribution hub in Redditch for 25.15 mln stg
- BRIEF-Savills says trading to date ahead of year ago
- BRIEF-Savills sold freehold interest of cleared development site to LBS Properties