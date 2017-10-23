Edition:
SHW AG (SW1.DE)

SW1.DE on Xetra

33.70EUR
5:41pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.20 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
€33.50
Open
€33.79
Day's High
€33.90
Day's Low
€33.70
Volume
13,480
Avg. Vol
15,397
52-wk High
€38.44
52-wk Low
€28.65

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.60 3.60 3.60 3.60

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 406.12 416.00 398.00 423.60
Year Ending Dec-18 5 461.00 472.00 448.00 474.75
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 1.91 2.28 1.72 2.29
Year Ending Dec-18 5 2.62 3.08 2.22 2.91
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 11.30 11.30 11.30 10.40

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 101.00 98.39 2.61 2.58
Quarter Ending Mar-17 97.00 104.30 7.30 7.53
Quarter Ending Dec-16 100.00 93.55 6.45 6.45
Quarter Ending Sep-16 102.00 96.96 5.04 4.95
Quarter Ending Jun-16 115.00 108.66 6.34 5.51
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.41 0.37 0.04 10.84
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.40 0.46 0.06 15.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.50 0.45 0.05 10.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.51 0.52 0.01 1.96
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.64 0.50 0.14 21.87

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 406.12 406.12 406.12 408.15 423.60
Year Ending Dec-18 461.00 461.00 461.00 461.00 474.75
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.91 1.91 1.91 1.91 2.29
Year Ending Dec-18 2.62 2.62 2.62 2.62 2.91

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

