SHW AG (SW1.DE)
SW1.DE on Xetra
33.70EUR
5:41pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.20 (+0.60%)
€0.20 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|406.12
|416.00
|398.00
|423.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|461.00
|472.00
|448.00
|474.75
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|1.91
|2.28
|1.72
|2.29
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|2.62
|3.08
|2.22
|2.91
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|11.30
|11.30
|11.30
|10.40
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|101.00
|98.39
|2.61
|2.58
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|97.00
|104.30
|7.30
|7.53
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|100.00
|93.55
|6.45
|6.45
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|102.00
|96.96
|5.04
|4.95
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|115.00
|108.66
|6.34
|5.51
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.41
|0.37
|0.04
|10.84
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.40
|0.46
|0.06
|15.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.50
|0.45
|0.05
|10.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.51
|0.52
|0.01
|1.96
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.64
|0.50
|0.14
|21.87
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|406.12
|406.12
|406.12
|408.15
|423.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|461.00
|461.00
|461.00
|461.00
|474.75
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.91
|1.91
|1.91
|1.91
|2.29
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.62
|2.62
|2.62
|2.62
|2.91
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Pierer Industrie: SHW takeover bid successfully closed
- BRIEF-Pierer Industrie exceeds 30% threshold in SHW AG
- BRIEF-Pierer Industrie exceeds 25% threshold of SHW AG
- BRIEF-SHW: SHW Automotive GmbH acquires Lust Hybrid-Technik GmbH
- BRIEF-Pierer Industrie adheres to takeover price of EUR35/shr of SHW AG