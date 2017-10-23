Swaraj Engines Ltd (SWAR.NS)
SWAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,985.90INR
23 Oct 2017
1,985.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-38.95 (-1.92%)
Rs-38.95 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
Rs2,024.85
Rs2,024.85
Open
Rs2,007.20
Rs2,007.20
Day's High
Rs2,028.00
Rs2,028.00
Day's Low
Rs1,970.00
Rs1,970.00
Volume
1,265
1,265
Avg. Vol
3,876
3,876
52-wk High
Rs2,423.95
Rs2,423.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,250.00
Rs1,250.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.43
|2.43
|2.43
|2.14
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|1,280.50
|1,356.00
|1,205.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|6,362.33
|6,689.00
|6,008.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|7,805.65
|8,615.57
|7,262.00
|7,374.94
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|9,051.96
|9,821.75
|8,342.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|54.45
|58.60
|49.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|69.00
|74.20
|64.70
|64.08
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|81.78
|89.10
|74.30
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|84.60
|84.60
|84.60
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,002.50
|1,939.80
|62.70
|3.13
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,280.50
|1,607.70
|327.20
|25.55
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,578.31
|1,540.70
|37.61
|2.38
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,804.17
|1,780.70
|23.47
|1.30
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,730.00
|1,709.60
|20.40
|1.18
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|11.42
|12.31
|0.89
|7.79
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|15.80
|15.49
|0.31
|1.96
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|12.80
|15.29
|2.49
|19.45
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|8.50
|9.37
|0.87
|10.24
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|12.00
|6.74
|5.26
|43.83
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,280.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6,362.33
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7,805.65
|7,805.65
|7,805.65
|7,805.65
|7,374.94
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9,051.96
|9,051.96
|9,051.96
|9,051.96
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|54.45
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|69.00
|69.00
|69.00
|69.00
|64.08
|Year Ending Mar-19
|81.78
|81.78
|81.78
|81.78
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0