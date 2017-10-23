Philip Morris CR as (TABK.PR)
TABK.PR on Prague Stock Exchange
15,975.00CZK
6:42pm IST
Change (% chg)
-376.00Kč (-2.30%)
Prev Close
16,351.00Kč
Open
16,599.00Kč
Day's High
16,599.00Kč
Day's Low
15,911.00Kč
Volume
2,047
Avg. Vol
796
52-wk High
17,211.00Kč
52-wk Low
12,040.00Kč
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|1
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|0
|1
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.75
|1.50
|2.50
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Czech Koruna (CZK)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|11,545.80
|11,644.00
|11,393.30
|10,595.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|11,984.90
|12,692.00
|11,462.60
|10,818.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|1,033.62
|1,074.00
|1,004.85
|905.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|1,099.25
|1,273.00
|997.00
|871.50
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Czech Koruna (CZK)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11,545.80
|11,545.80
|11,496.70
|11,246.70
|10,595.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11,984.90
|11,984.90
|11,631.30
|11,381.30
|10,818.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings