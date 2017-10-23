Edition:
Tata Coffee Ltd (TACO.NS)

TACO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

149.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.90 (-1.90%)
Prev Close
Rs152.85
Open
Rs153.45
Day's High
Rs153.80
Day's Low
Rs148.85
Volume
322,769
Avg. Vol
681,902
52-wk High
Rs174.90
52-wk Low
Rs107.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
--

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 18,545.00 18,545.00 18,545.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 7.80 7.80 7.80 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-14 4,211.17 3,574.90 636.27 15.11
Quarter Ending Mar-13 4,137.00 3,744.50 392.50 9.49
Quarter Ending Dec-12 4,775.00 4,083.90 691.10 14.47
Quarter Ending Jun-12 1,368.30 4,077.42 2,709.12 197.99
Quarter Ending Mar-12 1,303.40 3,746.48 2,443.08 187.44

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 18,545.00 -- -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Tata Coffee Ltd News

