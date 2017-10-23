Take Solutions Ltd (TAKE.NS)
TAKE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
161.90INR
23 Oct 2017
161.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.60 (+2.92%)
Rs4.60 (+2.92%)
Prev Close
Rs157.30
Rs157.30
Open
Rs157.05
Rs157.05
Day's High
Rs163.75
Rs163.75
Day's Low
Rs156.25
Rs156.25
Volume
222,655
222,655
Avg. Vol
312,829
312,829
52-wk High
Rs181.40
Rs181.40
52-wk Low
Rs118.20
Rs118.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|13,681.50
|13,801.30
|13,561.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|15,838.90
|16,285.50
|15,392.20
|15,023.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|18,296.40
|18,296.40
|18,296.40
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|10.10
|10.30
|9.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|12.26
|12.40
|12.11
|14.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|16.20
|16.20
|16.20
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3,335.00
|3,283.49
|51.51
|1.54
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,182.00
|3,176.45
|5.55
|0.17
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|2,945.00
|3,120.62
|175.62
|5.96
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|2,480.00
|2,477.85
|2.15
|0.09
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|2,377.29
|2,416.99
|39.70
|1.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|2.08
|2.06
|0.02
|0.96
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13,681.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15,838.90
|15,838.90
|15,838.90
|15,859.30
|15,023.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|18,296.40
|18,296.40
|18,296.40
|17,862.30
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12.26
|12.26
|12.26
|12.26
|14.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16.20
|16.20
|16.20
|15.60
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0