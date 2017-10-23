Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS)
TAMO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
422.75INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.20 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
Rs426.95
Open
Rs429.10
Day's High
Rs430.85
Day's Low
Rs421.00
Volume
4,013,418
Avg. Vol
6,590,509
52-wk High
Rs564.00
52-wk Low
Rs358.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|6.76
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|13
|13
|15
|17
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|11
|13
|14
|15
|(3) HOLD
|9
|9
|9
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|4
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.14
|2.17
|2.07
|1.95
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|20
|789,167.00
|881,510.00
|645,917.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|822,246.00
|822,246.00
|822,246.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|40
|2,795,120.00
|3,079,700.00
|2,591,670.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|36
|2,951,180.00
|3,183,350.00
|2,775,830.00
|3,329,180.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|37
|3,366,400.00
|3,725,770.00
|2,836,390.00
|3,667,030.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8
|6.76
|10.44
|2.36
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|10.19
|10.19
|10.19
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|39
|22.60
|40.05
|6.11
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|37
|28.07
|36.95
|14.40
|57.26
|Year Ending Mar-19
|36
|42.76
|54.63
|18.00
|66.73
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|34.18
|45.34
|15.00
|22.66
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|599,388.00
|599,723.00
|335.50
|0.06
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|789,167.00
|721,294.00
|67,872.88
|8.60
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|678,529.00
|668,552.00
|9,977.25
|1.47
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|673,445.00
|651,408.00
|22,037.56
|3.27
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|646,149.00
|661,013.00
|14,863.94
|2.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|20.22
|-1.30
|21.52
|106.43
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6.76
|12.97
|6.21
|91.74
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|9.39
|-1.06
|10.45
|111.29
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|8.59
|2.47
|6.12
|71.24
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|6.75
|5.22
|1.53
|22.63
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|789,167.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|822,246.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2,795,120.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2,951,180.00
|2,948,520.00
|2,949,680.00
|2,959,890.00
|3,329,180.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3,366,400.00
|3,370,970.00
|3,355,510.00
|3,378,170.00
|3,667,030.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6.76
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|10.19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|22.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|28.07
|28.06
|28.54
|30.40
|57.26
|Year Ending Mar-19
|42.76
|43.33
|43.58
|45.39
|66.73
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|3
|1
|6
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|3
|3
|5
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|3
|0
|6
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|2
|2
|4
