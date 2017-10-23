Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 20 789,167.00 881,510.00 645,917.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 822,246.00 822,246.00 822,246.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 40 2,795,120.00 3,079,700.00 2,591,670.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 36 2,951,180.00 3,183,350.00 2,775,830.00 3,329,180.00 Year Ending Mar-19 37 3,366,400.00 3,725,770.00 2,836,390.00 3,667,030.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 8 6.76 10.44 2.36 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 10.19 10.19 10.19 -- Year Ending Mar-17 39 22.60 40.05 6.11 -- Year Ending Mar-18 37 28.07 36.95 14.40 57.26 Year Ending Mar-19 36 42.76 54.63 18.00 66.73 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 34.18 45.34 15.00 22.66