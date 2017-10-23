Edition:
Tata Motors Ltd (TAMdv.NS)

TAMdv.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

234.20INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.30 (-3.02%)
Prev Close
Rs241.50
Open
Rs241.15
Day's High
Rs241.30
Day's Low
Rs233.60
Volume
2,163,996
Avg. Vol
2,255,402
52-wk High
Rs364.60
52-wk Low
Rs207.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 6.76 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 13 13 15 17
(2) OUTPERFORM 11 13 14 15
(3) HOLD 9 9 9 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 4 3 3
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.14 2.17 2.07 1.95

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 20 789,167.00 881,510.00 645,917.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 822,246.00 822,246.00 822,246.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 40 2,795,120.00 3,079,700.00 2,591,670.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 36 2,951,180.00 3,183,350.00 2,775,830.00 3,329,180.00
Year Ending Mar-19 37 3,366,400.00 3,725,770.00 2,836,390.00 3,667,030.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8 6.76 10.44 2.36 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 10.19 10.19 10.19 --
Year Ending Mar-17 39 22.60 40.05 6.11 --
Year Ending Mar-18 37 28.07 36.95 14.40 57.26
Year Ending Mar-19 36 42.76 54.63 18.00 66.73
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 34.18 45.34 15.00 22.66

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 599,388.00 599,723.00 335.50 0.06
Quarter Ending Mar-17 789,167.00 721,294.00 67,872.88 8.60
Quarter Ending Dec-16 678,529.00 668,552.00 9,977.25 1.47
Quarter Ending Sep-16 673,445.00 651,408.00 22,037.56 3.27
Quarter Ending Jun-16 646,149.00 661,013.00 14,863.94 2.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 20.22 -1.30 21.52 106.43
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6.76 12.97 6.21 91.74
Quarter Ending Dec-16 9.39 -1.06 10.45 111.29
Quarter Ending Sep-16 8.59 2.47 6.12 71.24
Quarter Ending Jun-16 6.75 5.22 1.53 22.63

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 789,167.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 822,246.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 2,795,120.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2,951,180.00 2,948,520.00 2,949,680.00 2,959,890.00 3,329,180.00
Year Ending Mar-19 3,366,400.00 3,370,970.00 3,355,510.00 3,378,170.00 3,667,030.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6.76 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 10.19 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 22.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 28.07 28.06 28.54 30.40 57.26
Year Ending Mar-19 42.76 43.33 43.58 45.39 66.73

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 3 1 6
Year Ending Mar-19 0 3 3 5
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 3 0 6
Year Ending Mar-19 0 2 2 4

