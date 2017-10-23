TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L)
TBCG.L on London Stock Exchange
1,676.00GBp
4:32pm IST
1,676.00GBp
4:32pm IST
Change (% chg)
-26.00 (-1.53%)
-26.00 (-1.53%)
Prev Close
1,702.00
1,702.00
Open
1,700.00
1,700.00
Day's High
1,713.00
1,713.00
Day's Low
1,675.00
1,675.00
Volume
13,804
13,804
Avg. Vol
44,143
44,143
52-wk High
1,904.00
1,904.00
52-wk Low
1,260.00
1,260.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(3) HOLD
|1
|2
|2
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.67
|1.67
|1.56
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|270.49
|301.95
|235.16
|226.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|299.89
|334.77
|260.86
|256.55
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|215.80
|257.74
|189.98
|188.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|240.75
|286.35
|218.58
|220.99
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|14.00
|14.00
|14.00
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|270.49
|270.49
|267.52
|273.87
|226.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|299.89
|299.89
|292.16
|298.69
|256.55
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|215.80
|215.80
|215.31
|216.53
|188.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|240.75
|240.75
|237.32
|240.27
|220.99
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-TBC Bank signs syndicated loan agreement of $106.5 million
- UPDATE 1-Georgia's TBC Bank second-quarter profit jumps on strong lending
- Georgia's TBC Bank second-quarter profit buoyed by strong lending
- BRIEF-TBC Bank Group says Q2 underlying net profit up 37.2 pct
- BRIEF-TBC Bank Group says Société Générale sells holding in co