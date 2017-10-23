Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 9 1,776.77 1,845.56 1,649.70 828.10 Year Ending Dec-18 10 1,797.97 1,902.59 1,600.20 838.90 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 10 33.92 35.70 31.20 34.92 Year Ending Dec-18 11 41.17 44.54 37.40 38.00 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.60 9.60 9.60 -1.75