Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TCELL.IS)
TCELL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
14.06TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.04TL (-0.28%)
Prev Close
14.10TL
Open
14.18TL
Day's High
14.18TL
Day's Low
13.96TL
Volume
10,205,943
Avg. Vol
10,085,195
52-wk High
14.38TL
52-wk Low
8.78TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.24
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|4
|4
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|8
|8
|6
|(3) HOLD
|4
|6
|6
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.95
|2.11
|2.11
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|4,644.09
|4,711.48
|4,576.70
|4,162.82
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|17,335.10
|17,734.30
|16,783.90
|15,072.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|19,266.80
|20,226.60
|17,358.00
|16,272.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.24
|0.25
|0.22
|0.27
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|1.08
|1.28
|0.91
|0.98
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|1.27
|1.58
|0.91
|1.09
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|12.60
|12.60
|12.60
|2.30
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,140.84
|4,316.02
|175.18
|4.23
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,899.47
|3,562.70
|336.77
|8.64
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,807.90
|4,043.60
|235.70
|6.19
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3,619.89
|3,596.15
|23.74
|0.66
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,348.06
|3,358.09
|10.03
|0.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.26
|0.32
|0.06
|25.24
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.20
|0.21
|0.01
|3.19
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.16
|0.16
|0.00
|1.72
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.13
|0.08
|0.05
|38.93
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.20
|0.19
|0.01
|7.03
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4,644.09
|4,644.09
|4,644.09
|4,644.09
|4,162.82
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17,335.10
|17,188.60
|17,320.40
|17,095.10
|15,072.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19,266.80
|19,076.60
|19,064.00
|19,064.00
|16,272.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|0.27
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.08
|1.07
|1.08
|1.06
|0.98
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.27
|1.24
|1.27
|1.27
|1.09
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Turkcell to establish a internet service provider company in Northern Cyprus
- UPDATE 1-Telia sells 7 pct stake in Turkcell for SEK 4.1 bln
- BRIEF-Telia sells 153.5 mln Turkcell shares in placing
- BRIEF-Bookrunner says orders not at TRY11.60 in Turkcell ABB
- BRIEF-Bookrunner says books covered throughout the range in Turkcell ABB