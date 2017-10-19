Edition:
India

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TCELL.IS)

TCELL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

14.06TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.04TL (-0.28%)
Prev Close
14.10TL
Open
14.18TL
Day's High
14.18TL
Day's Low
13.96TL
Volume
10,205,943
Avg. Vol
10,085,195
52-wk High
14.38TL
52-wk Low
8.78TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.24 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 4 4 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 8 8 6
(3) HOLD 4 6 6 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.95 2.11 2.11 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 4,644.09 4,711.48 4,576.70 4,162.82
Year Ending Dec-17 14 17,335.10 17,734.30 16,783.90 15,072.10
Year Ending Dec-18 17 19,266.80 20,226.60 17,358.00 16,272.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.24 0.25 0.22 0.27
Year Ending Dec-17 12 1.08 1.28 0.91 0.98
Year Ending Dec-18 13 1.27 1.58 0.91 1.09
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 12.60 12.60 12.60 2.30

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,140.84 4,316.02 175.18 4.23
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,899.47 3,562.70 336.77 8.64
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,807.90 4,043.60 235.70 6.19
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3,619.89 3,596.15 23.74 0.66
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,348.06 3,358.09 10.03 0.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.26 0.32 0.06 25.24
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.20 0.21 0.01 3.19
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.16 0.16 0.00 1.72
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.13 0.08 0.05 38.93
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.20 0.19 0.01 7.03

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4,644.09 4,644.09 4,644.09 4,644.09 4,162.82
Year Ending Dec-17 17,335.10 17,188.60 17,320.40 17,095.10 15,072.10
Year Ending Dec-18 19,266.80 19,076.60 19,064.00 19,064.00 16,272.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.27
Year Ending Dec-17 1.08 1.07 1.08 1.06 0.98
Year Ending Dec-18 1.27 1.24 1.27 1.27 1.09

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS News

» More TCELL.IS News