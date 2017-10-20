Edition:
India

Thales SA (TCFP.PA)

TCFP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

92.80EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€92.80
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
251,999
52-wk High
€100.45
52-wk Low
€83.33

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 4 4
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.13 2.13 2.20 2.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 15,611.60 15,724.00 15,400.00 15,580.90
Year Ending Dec-18 15 16,445.00 16,979.00 16,187.70 16,325.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 4.80 5.19 4.57 4.81
Year Ending Dec-18 16 5.45 5.80 5.18 5.52
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 10.19 11.50 8.88 10.70

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 9,021.00 4,414.00 4,607.00 51.07
Quarter Ending Sep-11 2,669.67 2,646.00 23.67 0.89
Quarter Ending Mar-11 2,500.00 2,500.00 0.00 0.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 15,611.60 15,607.50 15,611.20 15,639.30 15,580.90
Year Ending Dec-18 16,445.00 16,438.40 16,447.50 16,449.30 16,325.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4.80 4.80 4.81 4.80 4.81
Year Ending Dec-18 5.45 5.45 5.46 5.46 5.52

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0 2 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Thales SA News

