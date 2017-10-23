Edition:
121.62GBp
4:34pm IST
Change (% chg)

1.42 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
120.20
Open
119.20
Day's High
121.80
Day's Low
119.20
Volume
366,384
Avg. Vol
4,080,727
52-wk High
127.60
52-wk Low
67.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- September 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.69 2.69 2.69 2.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 9 8,557.24 8,964.00 8,064.00 8,200.10
Year Ending Sep-18 9 8,686.79 9,310.00 8,123.00 8,252.11
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 11 9.81 10.14 9.26 10.30
Year Ending Sep-18 11 11.68 12.66 10.79 12.56
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 15.61 17.70 13.43 13.47

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-14 3,715.00 3,358.00 357.00 9.61
Quarter Ending Jun-14 2,219.00 2,219.00 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Mar-11 1,624.60 1,620.80 3.80 0.23
Quarter Ending Dec-10 1,816.90 1,810.40 6.50 0.36

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 8,557.24 8,557.24 8,618.89 8,618.89 8,200.10
Year Ending Sep-18 8,686.79 8,686.79 8,701.79 8,701.79 8,252.11
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 9.81 9.81 9.87 9.90 10.30
Year Ending Sep-18 11.68 11.68 11.77 11.83 12.56

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

