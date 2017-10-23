Thomas Cook Group plc (TCG.L)
TCG.L on London Stock Exchange
121.62GBp
4:34pm IST
Change (% chg)
1.42 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
120.20
Open
119.20
Day's High
121.80
Day's Low
119.20
Volume
366,384
Avg. Vol
4,080,727
52-wk High
127.60
52-wk Low
67.80
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|September
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.69
|2.69
|2.69
|2.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|9
|8,557.24
|8,964.00
|8,064.00
|8,200.10
|Year Ending Sep-18
|9
|8,686.79
|9,310.00
|8,123.00
|8,252.11
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|11
|9.81
|10.14
|9.26
|10.30
|Year Ending Sep-18
|11
|11.68
|12.66
|10.79
|12.56
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|15.61
|17.70
|13.43
|13.47
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|3,715.00
|3,358.00
|357.00
|9.61
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|2,219.00
|2,219.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|1,624.60
|1,620.80
|3.80
|0.23
|Quarter Ending Dec-10
|1,816.90
|1,810.40
|6.50
|0.36
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|8,557.24
|8,557.24
|8,618.89
|8,618.89
|8,200.10
|Year Ending Sep-18
|8,686.79
|8,686.79
|8,701.79
|8,701.79
|8,252.11
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|9.81
|9.81
|9.87
|9.90
|10.30
|Year Ending Sep-18
|11.68
|11.68
|11.77
|11.83
|12.56
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
