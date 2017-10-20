Technicolor SA (TCH.PA)
TCH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
2.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
2.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.00 (+0.10%)
€0.00 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
€2.90
€2.90
Open
€2.90
€2.90
Day's High
€2.92
€2.92
Day's Low
€2.88
€2.88
Volume
697,165
697,165
Avg. Vol
1,095,367
1,095,367
52-wk High
€5.82
€5.82
52-wk Low
€2.77
€2.77
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.14
|2.14
|2.12
|2.12
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|4,791.02
|4,884.12
|4,714.00
|5,152.27
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|4,905.50
|5,130.00
|4,776.00
|5,236.12
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.19
|0.30
|0.13
|0.48
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|0.43
|0.60
|0.33
|0.61
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|1,046.00
|1,054.00
|8.00
|0.76
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|818.00
|837.00
|19.00
|2.32
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|767.00
|812.00
|45.00
|5.87
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4,791.02
|4,791.02
|4,791.02
|4,814.11
|5,152.27
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,905.50
|4,905.50
|4,905.50
|4,941.96
|5,236.12
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.19
|0.19
|0.19
|0.22
|0.48
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.43
|0.44
|0.44
|0.41
|0.61
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1