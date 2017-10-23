Edition:
TCI Express Ltd (TCIE.NS)

TCIE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

564.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-18.85 (-3.23%)
Prev Close
Rs583.75
Open
Rs576.10
Day's High
Rs597.00
Day's Low
Rs551.50
Volume
45,084
Avg. Vol
32,790
52-wk High
Rs667.00
52-wk Low
Rs268.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 1 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.33 4.00 4.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 7,400.00 7,400.00 7,400.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 8,620.00 8,670.00 8,594.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 3 10,164.30 10,380.00 9,883.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 10.00 10.00 10.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 12.97 13.20 12.70 --
Year Ending Mar-19 3 16.50 17.90 15.60 --

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 7,400.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 8,620.00 8,620.00 8,632.00 8,632.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 10,164.30 10,164.30 10,056.50 10,056.50 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 10.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 12.97 12.97 12.95 12.95 --
Year Ending Mar-19 16.50 16.50 15.80 15.80 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

