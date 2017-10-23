Transport Corporation of India Ltd (TCIL.NS)
TCIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
284.45INR
23 Oct 2017
284.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.85 (+1.73%)
Rs4.85 (+1.73%)
Prev Close
Rs279.60
Rs279.60
Open
Rs281.90
Rs281.90
Day's High
Rs286.75
Rs286.75
Day's Low
Rs275.15
Rs275.15
Volume
110,857
110,857
Avg. Vol
78,883
78,883
52-wk High
Rs349.00
Rs349.00
52-wk Low
Rs143.00
Rs143.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.83
|1.83
|1.83
|1.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|22,387.80
|30,110.00
|17,989.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|25,289.80
|34,025.00
|21,974.00
|31,597.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|28,344.80
|38,485.00
|24,918.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|11.10
|16.90
|8.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|15.38
|21.00
|13.00
|17.42
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|19.68
|25.90
|15.90
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,886.50
|4,968.70
|82.20
|1.68
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|4,613.28
|4,643.50
|30.22
|0.66
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|4,989.65
|4,526.70
|462.95
|9.28
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|4,825.95
|4,159.10
|666.85
|13.82
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.60
|2.29
|0.31
|11.92
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|22,387.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|25,289.80
|22,378.00
|24,685.00
|24,685.00
|31,597.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|28,344.80
|28,344.80
|28,344.80
|28,344.80
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15.38
|13.50
|14.87
|14.87
|17.42
|Year Ending Mar-19
|19.68
|19.69
|19.69
|19.69
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|1