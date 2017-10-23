Edition:
India

Transport Corporation of India Ltd (TCIL.NS)

TCIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

284.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.85 (+1.73%)
Prev Close
Rs279.60
Open
Rs281.90
Day's High
Rs286.75
Day's Low
Rs275.15
Volume
110,857
Avg. Vol
78,883
52-wk High
Rs349.00
52-wk Low
Rs143.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.83 1.83 1.83 1.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 22,387.80 30,110.00 17,989.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 25,289.80 34,025.00 21,974.00 31,597.80
Year Ending Mar-19 5 28,344.80 38,485.00 24,918.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 11.10 16.90 8.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 15.38 21.00 13.00 17.42
Year Ending Mar-19 5 19.68 25.90 15.90 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,886.50 4,968.70 82.20 1.68
Quarter Ending Dec-11 4,613.28 4,643.50 30.22 0.66
Quarter Ending Sep-11 4,989.65 4,526.70 462.95 9.28
Quarter Ending Jun-11 4,825.95 4,159.10 666.85 13.82
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.60 2.29 0.31 11.92

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 22,387.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 25,289.80 22,378.00 24,685.00 24,685.00 31,597.80
Year Ending Mar-19 28,344.80 28,344.80 28,344.80 28,344.80 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 11.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 15.38 13.50 14.87 14.87 17.42
Year Ending Mar-19 19.68 19.69 19.69 19.69 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

