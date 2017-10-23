Edition:
414.09GBp
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)

-0.91 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
415.00
Open
415.00
Day's High
415.00
Day's Low
414.00
Volume
24,814
Avg. Vol
86,534
52-wk High
524.60
52-wk Low
217.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- September 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 2 108.85 109.00 108.70 92.45
Year Ending Sep-18 2 114.85 116.30 113.40 96.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 2 17.95 18.60 17.30 13.10
Year Ending Sep-18 2 18.65 19.30 18.00 13.35

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 108.85 108.85 102.05 102.05 92.45
Year Ending Sep-18 114.85 114.85 107.70 107.70 96.60

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 2 0
Earnings vs. Estimates

