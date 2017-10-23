Treatt PLC (TET.L)
TET.L on London Stock Exchange
414.09GBp
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)
-0.91 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
415.00
Open
415.00
Day's High
415.00
Day's Low
414.00
Volume
24,814
Avg. Vol
86,534
52-wk High
524.60
52-wk Low
217.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|September
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|2
|108.85
|109.00
|108.70
|92.45
|Year Ending Sep-18
|2
|114.85
|116.30
|113.40
|96.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|2
|17.95
|18.60
|17.30
|13.10
|Year Ending Sep-18
|2
|18.65
|19.30
|18.00
|13.35
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|108.85
|108.85
|102.05
|102.05
|92.45
|Year Ending Sep-18
|114.85
|114.85
|107.70
|107.70
|96.60
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings