Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (TEXA.NS)

TEXA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

99.40INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.10 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs99.30
Open
Rs100.25
Day's High
Rs101.25
Day's Low
Rs98.15
Volume
470,174
Avg. Vol
736,495
52-wk High
Rs117.85
52-wk Low
Rs83.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.45 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 2,742.60 2,742.60 2,742.60 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 13,298.10 14,656.20 11,940.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 12,952.00 12,952.00 12,952.00 14,662.40
Year Ending Mar-19 1 18,314.00 18,314.00 18,314.00 23,163.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 0.45 0.45 0.45 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 2.00 2.10 1.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 2.50 2.50 2.50 4.63
Year Ending Mar-19 1 4.70 4.70 4.70 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,033.43 2,359.38 325.95 16.03
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,249.00 1,965.57 283.43 12.60
Quarter Ending Mar-15 1,676.00 1,378.48 297.52 17.75
Quarter Ending Jun-13 1,500.00 1,435.90 64.10 4.27
Quarter Ending Mar-13 1,900.00 1,994.23 94.23 4.96
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 2.90 1.85 1.05 36.21

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,742.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 13,298.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 12,952.00 12,952.00 12,952.00 16,875.80 14,662.40
Year Ending Mar-19 18,314.00 18,314.00 18,314.00 18,314.00 23,163.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.45 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 2.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2.50 2.50 2.50 3.40 4.63
Year Ending Mar-19 4.70 4.70 4.70 4.70 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd News

