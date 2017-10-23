Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 2,742.60 2,742.60 2,742.60 -- Year Ending Mar-17 2 13,298.10 14,656.20 11,940.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 12,952.00 12,952.00 12,952.00 14,662.40 Year Ending Mar-19 1 18,314.00 18,314.00 18,314.00 23,163.10 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 0.45 0.45 0.45 -- Year Ending Mar-17 2 2.00 2.10 1.90 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 2.50 2.50 2.50 4.63 Year Ending Mar-19 1 4.70 4.70 4.70 --