Edition:
India

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (THRM.NS)

THRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,808.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-37.05 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
Rs1,845.50
Open
Rs1,859.35
Day's High
Rs1,864.00
Day's Low
Rs1,803.00
Volume
62,552
Avg. Vol
153,993
52-wk High
Rs1,949.00
52-wk Low
Rs580.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 10,204.40 10,204.40 10,204.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 11,360.40 11,360.40 11,360.40 10,658.70
Year Ending Mar-19 1 12,496.40 12,496.40 12,496.40 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 80.63 80.63 80.63 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 90.25 90.25 90.25 51.11
Year Ending Mar-19 1 122.03 122.03 122.03 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,794.77 3,502.90 708.13 25.34
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,915.28 2,177.70 737.58 25.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 17.54 30.15 12.61 71.89
Quarter Ending Jun-16 28.84 19.77 9.07 31.45

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 10,204.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 11,360.40 11,360.40 11,360.40 11,360.40 10,658.70
Year Ending Mar-19 12,496.40 12,496.40 12,496.40 12,496.40 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 80.63 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 90.25 90.25 90.25 90.25 51.11
Year Ending Mar-19 122.03 122.03 122.03 122.03 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd News