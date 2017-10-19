Turk Hava Yollari AO (THYAO.IS)
THYAO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
9.88TRY
19 Oct 2017
9.88TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.06TL (-0.60%)
-0.06TL (-0.60%)
Prev Close
9.94TL
9.94TL
Open
9.99TL
9.99TL
Day's High
10.20TL
10.20TL
Day's Low
9.84TL
9.84TL
Volume
147,754,719
147,754,719
Avg. Vol
80,241,418
80,241,418
52-wk High
10.54TL
10.54TL
52-wk Low
4.54TL
4.54TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.11
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|13
|12
|10
|9
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|7
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.15
|2.30
|2.48
|2.52
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|8,197.07
|8,197.07
|8,197.07
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|37,337.40
|40,459.00
|35,534.40
|35,548.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|41,954.70
|45,630.00
|39,570.00
|40,034.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.11
|0.27
|-0.05
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|0.65
|1.23
|0.28
|0.74
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|1.33
|1.94
|0.74
|1.29
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|34.20
|34.20
|34.20
|21.80
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|8,584.09
|9,364.00
|779.91
|9.09
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7,115.00
|7,310.00
|195.00
|2.74
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7,342.58
|7,342.10
|0.48
|0.01
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|9,194.52
|8,660.00
|534.52
|5.81
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|7,115.33
|7,077.00
|38.33
|0.54
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|-0.28
|-0.14
|0.14
|-50.88
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|-0.23
|-1.03
|0.80
|-355.75
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-0.12
|0.92
|1.04
|-879.66
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.64
|0.40
|0.24
|37.95
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.15
|-0.48
|0.33
|-216.93
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|8,197.07
|6,419.00
|6,419.00
|6,419.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|37,337.40
|37,244.80
|37,095.70
|37,053.50
|35,548.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|41,954.70
|41,581.40
|41,935.10
|41,781.90
|40,034.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.11
|0.26
|0.28
|0.34
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.65
|0.67
|0.66
|0.63
|0.74
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.33
|1.37
|1.28
|1.28
|1.29
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|5
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0
|4
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|1
|1
|2
