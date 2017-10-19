Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 8,197.07 8,197.07 8,197.07 -- Year Ending Dec-17 17 37,337.40 40,459.00 35,534.40 35,548.30 Year Ending Dec-18 18 41,954.70 45,630.00 39,570.00 40,034.70 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.11 0.27 -0.05 -- Year Ending Dec-17 7 0.65 1.23 0.28 0.74 Year Ending Dec-18 13 1.33 1.94 0.74 1.29 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 34.20 34.20 34.20 21.80