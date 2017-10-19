Edition:
India

Turk Hava Yollari AO (THYAO.IS)

THYAO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

9.88TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.06TL (-0.60%)
Prev Close
9.94TL
Open
9.99TL
Day's High
10.20TL
Day's Low
9.84TL
Volume
147,754,719
Avg. Vol
80,241,418
52-wk High
10.54TL
52-wk Low
4.54TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.11 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 13 12 10 9
(3) HOLD 5 5 7 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(5) SELL 0 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.15 2.30 2.48 2.52

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 8,197.07 8,197.07 8,197.07 --
Year Ending Dec-17 17 37,337.40 40,459.00 35,534.40 35,548.30
Year Ending Dec-18 18 41,954.70 45,630.00 39,570.00 40,034.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.11 0.27 -0.05 --
Year Ending Dec-17 7 0.65 1.23 0.28 0.74
Year Ending Dec-18 13 1.33 1.94 0.74 1.29
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 34.20 34.20 34.20 21.80

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 8,584.09 9,364.00 779.91 9.09
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7,115.00 7,310.00 195.00 2.74
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7,342.58 7,342.10 0.48 0.01
Quarter Ending Sep-16 9,194.52 8,660.00 534.52 5.81
Quarter Ending Jun-16 7,115.33 7,077.00 38.33 0.54
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -0.28 -0.14 0.14 -50.88
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -0.23 -1.03 0.80 -355.75
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.12 0.92 1.04 -879.66
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.64 0.40 0.24 37.95
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.15 -0.48 0.33 -216.93

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 8,197.07 6,419.00 6,419.00 6,419.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 37,337.40 37,244.80 37,095.70 37,053.50 35,548.30
Year Ending Dec-18 41,954.70 41,581.40 41,935.10 41,781.90 40,034.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.11 0.26 0.28 0.34 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.65 0.67 0.66 0.63 0.74
Year Ending Dec-18 1.33 1.37 1.28 1.28 1.29

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 5 3
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0 4 3
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 2 0 2
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 2
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Turk Hava Yollari AO News

» More THYAO.IS News