Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (THYO.NS)
THYO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
695.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.43
|1.43
|1.43
|1.43
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|791.33
|809.00
|781.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|2,976.61
|3,075.00
|2,857.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|3,818.00
|3,944.00
|3,716.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|4,773.48
|5,123.00
|4,380.58
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|13.51
|14.10
|13.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|17.53
|19.00
|16.66
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|22.21
|25.60
|19.51
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|25.60
|25.60
|25.60
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|868.02
|877.56
|9.54
|1.10
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|791.33
|876.71
|85.38
|10.79
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|684.00
|735.46
|51.46
|7.52
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3.83
|4.47
|0.64
|16.86
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2.90
|2.86
|0.04
|1.38
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|791.33
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2,976.61
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3,818.00
|3,802.91
|3,802.91
|3,826.22
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4,773.48
|4,773.48
|4,773.48
|4,824.39
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13.51
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17.53
|17.38
|17.38
|17.57
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|22.21
|22.21
|22.21
|22.56
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0