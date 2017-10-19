TI Financial Holdings Ltd (TIFH.NS)
TIFH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
602.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.15 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs599.85
Open
Rs604.00
Day's High
Rs609.50
Day's Low
Rs600.00
Volume
3,227
Avg. Vol
110,816
52-wk High
Rs862.00
52-wk Low
Rs521.70
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.67
|1.67
|1.67
|1.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|12,400.00
|12,400.00
|12,400.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|43,287.20
|44,437.00
|41,792.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|45,251.50
|47,691.60
|42,523.00
|49,021.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|49,925.60
|51,983.90
|46,367.00
|50,833.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|9.20
|10.50
|8.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|12.34
|13.00
|11.70
|12.15
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|14.91
|15.90
|14.03
|13.50
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|12,285.60
|10,745.90
|1,539.71
|12.53
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|12,400.00
|10,897.40
|1,502.60
|12.12
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|9,854.00
|9,172.40
|681.60
|6.92
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|11,198.00
|9,321.00
|1,877.00
|16.76
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|10,800.00
|10,239.50
|560.50
|5.19
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.96
|1.86
|1.10
|37.16
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|1.56
|0.96
|0.60
|38.54
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|2.19
|4.11
|1.92
|87.76
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|2.91
|0.51
|2.40
|82.40
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|4.96
|5.35
|0.39
|7.86
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|12,400.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|43,287.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|45,251.50
|45,251.50
|45,251.50
|45,251.50
|49,021.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|49,925.60
|49,925.60
|49,925.60
|49,925.60
|50,833.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12.34
|12.34
|12.34
|12.34
|12.15
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14.91
|14.91
|14.91
|14.91
|13.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0