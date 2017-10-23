ZEAL Network SE (TIMGn.DE)
TIMGn.DE on Xetra
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.67
|3.67
|3.67
|3.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|135.00
|135.00
|135.00
|156.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|157.00
|159.00
|155.00
|160.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|1.52
|1.58
|1.46
|3.73
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|3.13
|3.17
|3.10
|3.94
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|34.90
|37.22
|2.32
|6.65
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|34.73
|37.38
|2.65
|7.63
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|32.50
|30.81
|1.69
|5.20
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|28.80
|27.95
|0.85
|2.96
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|35.50
|39.05
|3.55
|10.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|135.00
|135.00
|135.00
|135.00
|156.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|157.00
|157.00
|157.00
|159.87
|160.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings