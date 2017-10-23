Edition:
India

ZEAL Network SE (TIMGn.DE)

TIMGn.DE on Xetra

23.92EUR
5:43pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.20 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
€24.12
Open
€24.07
Day's High
€24.07
Day's Low
€23.84
Volume
3,721
Avg. Vol
24,397
52-wk High
€38.76
52-wk Low
€21.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.67 3.67 3.67 3.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 135.00 135.00 135.00 156.50
Year Ending Dec-18 2 157.00 159.00 155.00 160.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1.52 1.58 1.46 3.73
Year Ending Dec-18 2 3.13 3.17 3.10 3.94

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-14 34.90 37.22 2.32 6.65
Quarter Ending Jun-14 34.73 37.38 2.65 7.63
Quarter Ending Mar-14 32.50 30.81 1.69 5.20
Quarter Ending Sep-13 28.80 27.95 0.85 2.96
Quarter Ending Jun-13 35.50 39.05 3.55 10.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 135.00 135.00 135.00 135.00 156.50
Year Ending Dec-18 157.00 157.00 157.00 159.87 160.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

ZEAL Network SE News