TLG Immobilien AG (TLGG.DE)
TLGG.DE on Xetra
20.07EUR
5:40pm IST
Change (% chg)
€-0.05 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
€20.12
Open
€20.10
Day's High
€20.18
Day's Low
€20.04
Volume
35,548
Avg. Vol
131,056
52-wk High
€20.50
52-wk Low
€16.31
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.17
|2.17
|2.09
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|156.62
|171.00
|140.00
|144.56
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|174.62
|216.10
|152.00
|152.73
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|1.29
|2.26
|1.00
|1.28
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|1.25
|1.37
|1.04
|1.38
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|--
Historical Surprises
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|39.00
|39.23
|0.23
|0.59
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|33.00
|32.51
|0.49
|1.48
Consensus Estimates Trend
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|156.62
|155.71
|155.71
|155.07
|144.56
|Year Ending Dec-18
|174.62
|171.16
|171.16
|170.16
|152.73
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.29
|1.29
|1.29
|1.16
|1.28
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.25
|1.25
|1.25
|1.23
|1.38
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-86% of WCM's shareholders accept TLG Immobilien takeover offer
- BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz says two members of management board to resign
- BRIEF-TLG Immobilien says takeover offer accepted by approx. 78 pct of WCM shareholders
- BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG H1 gross asset value up by 21.0 pct
- BRIEF-TLG Immobilien H1 rental income up 16.1 pct at EUR 78.5 mln