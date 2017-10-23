Edition:
TLG Immobilien AG (TLGG.DE)

TLGG.DE on Xetra

20.07EUR
5:40pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.05 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
€20.12
Open
€20.10
Day's High
€20.18
Day's Low
€20.04
Volume
35,548
Avg. Vol
131,056
52-wk High
€20.50
52-wk Low
€16.31

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.17 2.17 2.17 2.09

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 156.62 171.00 140.00 144.56
Year Ending Dec-18 11 174.62 216.10 152.00 152.73
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 1.29 2.26 1.00 1.28
Year Ending Dec-18 7 1.25 1.37 1.04 1.38
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 5.00 5.00 5.00 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 39.00 39.23 0.23 0.59
Quarter Ending Mar-16 33.00 32.51 0.49 1.48

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 156.62 155.71 155.71 155.07 144.56
Year Ending Dec-18 174.62 171.16 171.16 170.16 152.73
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.29 1.29 1.29 1.16 1.28
Year Ending Dec-18 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.23 1.38

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

