Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)
TLW.L on London Stock Exchange
185.00GBp
4:34pm IST
Change (% chg)
1.50 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
183.50
Open
184.10
Day's High
185.90
Day's Low
182.50
Volume
1,492,857
Avg. Vol
11,638,153
52-wk High
299.86
52-wk Low
142.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.37
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|4
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|11
|13
|13
|14
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|2
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|2
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.64
|2.68
|2.56
|2.58
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|1,618.23
|1,794.99
|1,319.00
|1,833.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|1,658.48
|1,867.00
|1,471.00
|2,155.36
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|-0.07
|0.33
|-0.30
|0.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22
|0.12
|0.25
|-0.05
|0.27
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,618.23
|1,622.41
|1,617.36
|1,623.56
|1,833.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,658.48
|1,655.53
|1,681.76
|1,710.94
|2,155.36
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.08
|-0.05
|0.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|0.13
|0.27
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|4
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|3
|4
- CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 12
- CORRECTED-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 12
- Tullow buys 90 pct stakes in four onshore blocks in Ivory Coast
- Total makes foray into Exxon's exploration hotbed offshore Guyana
- UPDATE 1-Tullow to resume Ghana oilfield expansion after border dispute ruling