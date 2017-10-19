Edition:
India

Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS (TMSN.IS)

TMSN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

7.14TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.10TL (-1.38%)
Prev Close
7.24TL
Open
7.27TL
Day's High
7.31TL
Day's Low
7.13TL
Volume
1,865,140
Avg. Vol
2,323,273
52-wk High
8.67TL
52-wk Low
5.86TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 579.87 579.87 579.87 734.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 653.58 653.58 653.58 755.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 102.00 107.00 5.00 4.91
Quarter Ending Mar-15 80.00 96.43 16.43 20.54
Quarter Ending Dec-14 146.00 125.82 20.18 13.82
Quarter Ending Dec-13 131.65 142.68 11.03 8.37

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 579.87 579.87 -- 557.00 734.00
Year Ending Dec-18 653.58 653.58 -- 630.00 755.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 -- --
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS News

» More TMSN.IS News