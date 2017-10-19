Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS (TMSN.IS)
TMSN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
7.14TRY
19 Oct 2017
7.14TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.10TL (-1.38%)
-0.10TL (-1.38%)
Prev Close
7.24TL
7.24TL
Open
7.27TL
7.27TL
Day's High
7.31TL
7.31TL
Day's Low
7.13TL
7.13TL
Volume
1,865,140
1,865,140
Avg. Vol
2,323,273
2,323,273
52-wk High
8.67TL
8.67TL
52-wk Low
5.86TL
5.86TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|579.87
|579.87
|579.87
|734.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|653.58
|653.58
|653.58
|755.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|102.00
|107.00
|5.00
|4.91
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|80.00
|96.43
|16.43
|20.54
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|146.00
|125.82
|20.18
|13.82
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|131.65
|142.68
|11.03
|8.37
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|579.87
|579.87
|--
|557.00
|734.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|653.58
|653.58
|--
|630.00
|755.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Earnings