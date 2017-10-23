Edition:
India

Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd (TNNP.NS)

TNNP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

347.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.45 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs346.75
Open
Rs343.55
Day's High
Rs351.50
Day's Low
Rs343.55
Volume
75,974
Avg. Vol
222,349
52-wk High
Rs398.00
52-wk Low
Rs285.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 14.42 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 9,930.49 9,930.49 9,930.49 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 31,033.30 32,111.90 29,863.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 31,543.50 34,463.00 28,624.00 34,870.50
Year Ending Mar-19 2 37,038.50 42,591.00 31,486.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 14.42 14.42 14.42 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 40.59 43.48 38.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 34.70 45.30 24.10 40.95
Year Ending Mar-19 2 47.40 62.10 32.70 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9,930.49 7,937.60 1,992.89 20.07
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5,773.00 6,988.50 1,215.50 21.05
Quarter Ending Sep-16 7,278.00 6,670.50 607.50 8.35
Quarter Ending Jun-16 7,564.00 7,448.40 115.60 1.53
Quarter Ending Mar-16 7,279.00 7,213.80 65.20 0.90

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9,930.49 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 31,033.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 31,543.50 31,543.50 31,543.50 36,177.50 34,870.50
Year Ending Mar-19 37,038.50 37,038.50 37,038.50 42,591.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd News

» More TNNP.NS News