True North Commercial REIT (TNT_u.TO)
TNT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
6.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
6.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$6.32
$6.32
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
89,118
89,118
52-wk High
$6.73
$6.73
52-wk Low
$5.93
$5.93
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|34.00
|34.00
|34.00
|30.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|39.00
|39.00
|39.00
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|34.00
|34.00
|34.00
|34.00
|30.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|39.00
|39.00
|39.00
|39.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust raises equity offering to $35 mln
- BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT announces $106.1 million of urban acquisitions
- BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT reports Q2 adjusted funds from operations per unit of $0.15
- BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT continues urban growth with $53.6 mln property acquisitions in GTA, Ottawa And Victoria