Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 4 19,395.10 20,387.00 18,494.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 21,206.10 25,443.00 17,094.00 20,783.60 Year Ending Mar-19 3 25,074.90 30,045.00 21,005.00 23,562.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 4 823.58 917.00 761.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 1,169.73 1,300.00 1,073.20 1,387.50 Year Ending Mar-19 3 1,507.97 1,750.00 1,369.90 1,761.00