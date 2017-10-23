Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (TORP.NS)
TORP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,372.90INR
3:46pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|13.02
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|9
|9
|9
|10
|(3) HOLD
|11
|12
|14
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.58
|2.59
|2.62
|2.32
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|19
|14,840.00
|16,327.30
|14,182.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|15,908.00
|16,111.00
|15,705.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|25
|59,144.50
|67,623.00
|56,870.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|25
|62,330.60
|65,254.30
|58,472.00
|71,573.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|26
|71,379.40
|76,137.00
|64,723.00
|81,124.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8
|13.02
|16.00
|10.50
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|11.57
|11.57
|11.57
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|27
|56.42
|63.60
|49.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|25
|53.24
|58.75
|45.50
|82.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|26
|66.68
|72.80
|58.83
|92.92
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|-10.72
|-10.70
|-10.75
|-3.97
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|14,769.30
|13,480.00
|1,289.33
|8.73
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|14,840.00
|13,810.00
|1,029.97
|6.94
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|14,538.80
|14,130.00
|408.78
|2.81
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|15,376.00
|14,060.00
|1,316.02
|8.56
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|16,175.70
|15,070.00
|1,105.74
|6.84
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|10.74
|11.08
|0.34
|3.17
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13.02
|12.17
|0.85
|6.56
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|12.97
|13.47
|0.50
|3.86
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|16.55
|12.25
|4.30
|25.96
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|19.47
|17.28
|2.19
|11.24
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|14,840.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|15,908.00
|15,908.00
|15,908.00
|15,908.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|59,144.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|62,330.60
|62,332.20
|62,621.40
|62,621.40
|71,573.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|71,379.40
|71,378.20
|71,707.70
|71,707.70
|81,124.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13.02
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|11.57
|11.57
|11.57
|11.57
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|56.42
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|53.24
|53.24
|53.19
|53.75
|82.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|66.68
|66.68
|67.03
|67.68
|92.92
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
- BRIEF-Torrent Pharmaceuticals gets members' nod for issue of redeemable NCDs/bonds
- BRIEF-India's Torrent Pharmaceuticals June-qtr consol profit falls about 36 pct
- BRIEF-Torrent Pharmaceuticals seeks members' nod for issuance of redeemable NCDs/bonds by way of private placement
- BRIEF-Torrent Pharma's Indrad plant gets 4 observations from FDA