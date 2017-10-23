Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 19 14,840.00 16,327.30 14,182.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 15,908.00 16,111.00 15,705.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 25 59,144.50 67,623.00 56,870.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 25 62,330.60 65,254.30 58,472.00 71,573.70 Year Ending Mar-19 26 71,379.40 76,137.00 64,723.00 81,124.90 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 8 13.02 16.00 10.50 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 11.57 11.57 11.57 -- Year Ending Mar-17 27 56.42 63.60 49.60 -- Year Ending Mar-18 25 53.24 58.75 45.50 82.30 Year Ending Mar-19 26 66.68 72.80 58.83 92.92 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 -10.72 -10.70 -10.75 -3.97