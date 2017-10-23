Edition:
India

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (TORP.NS)

TORP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,372.90INR
3:46pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs10.45 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs1,362.45
Open
Rs1,360.00
Day's High
Rs1,413.70
Day's Low
Rs1,360.00
Volume
228,172
Avg. Vol
183,238
52-wk High
Rs1,630.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,141.95

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 13.02 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 9 10
(3) HOLD 11 12 14 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.58 2.59 2.62 2.32

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 19 14,840.00 16,327.30 14,182.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 15,908.00 16,111.00 15,705.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 25 59,144.50 67,623.00 56,870.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 25 62,330.60 65,254.30 58,472.00 71,573.70
Year Ending Mar-19 26 71,379.40 76,137.00 64,723.00 81,124.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8 13.02 16.00 10.50 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 11.57 11.57 11.57 --
Year Ending Mar-17 27 56.42 63.60 49.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 25 53.24 58.75 45.50 82.30
Year Ending Mar-19 26 66.68 72.80 58.83 92.92
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 -10.72 -10.70 -10.75 -3.97

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 14,769.30 13,480.00 1,289.33 8.73
Quarter Ending Mar-17 14,840.00 13,810.00 1,029.97 6.94
Quarter Ending Dec-16 14,538.80 14,130.00 408.78 2.81
Quarter Ending Sep-16 15,376.00 14,060.00 1,316.02 8.56
Quarter Ending Jun-16 16,175.70 15,070.00 1,105.74 6.84
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 10.74 11.08 0.34 3.17
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13.02 12.17 0.85 6.56
Quarter Ending Dec-16 12.97 13.47 0.50 3.86
Quarter Ending Sep-16 16.55 12.25 4.30 25.96
Quarter Ending Jun-16 19.47 17.28 2.19 11.24

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 14,840.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 15,908.00 15,908.00 15,908.00 15,908.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 59,144.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 62,330.60 62,332.20 62,621.40 62,621.40 71,573.70
Year Ending Mar-19 71,379.40 71,378.20 71,707.70 71,707.70 81,124.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13.02 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 11.57 11.57 11.57 11.57 --
Year Ending Mar-17 56.42 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 53.24 53.24 53.19 53.75 82.30
Year Ending Mar-19 66.68 66.68 67.03 67.68 92.92

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 2 0 3
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 1 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1

