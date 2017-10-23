Tauron Polska Energia SA (TPE.WA)
TPE.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|4
|3
|2
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|3
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.58
|3.64
|3.70
|3.60
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|17,900.20
|20,059.40
|17,000.00
|18,266.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|18,240.00
|20,165.20
|17,351.00
|18,822.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|0.72
|0.97
|0.47
|0.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|0.63
|0.81
|0.38
|0.56
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,753.60
|4,590.00
|163.60
|3.44
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,219.47
|4,180.89
|38.58
|0.91
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|4,341.00
|4,293.00
|48.00
|1.11
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|4,644.95
|4,647.04
|2.08
|0.04
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|4,560.59
|4,740.98
|180.40
|3.96
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|-1.52
|0.41
|1.93
|-126.97
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.16
|0.20
|0.04
|25.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|0.16
|0.12
|0.04
|25.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|0.11
|0.05
|0.06
|52.63
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|0.18
|0.21
|0.03
|17.32
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17,900.20
|17,630.30
|17,837.80
|17,988.70
|18,266.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18,240.00
|18,240.00
|17,938.00
|17,942.30
|18,822.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.72
|0.75
|0.71
|0.66
|0.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.63
|0.63
|0.64
|0.63
|0.56
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1