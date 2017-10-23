Travis Perkins PLC (TPK.L)
TPK.L on London Stock Exchange
1,506.00GBp
4:32pm IST
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
1,505.00
Open
1,501.00
Day's High
1,508.00
Day's Low
1,493.00
Volume
126,029
Avg. Vol
1,124,882
52-wk High
1,709.00
52-wk Low
1,301.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|5
|4
|4
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.43
|2.43
|2.35
|2.35
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|6,361.20
|6,453.70
|6,284.00
|6,266.73
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|6,508.47
|6,993.90
|6,216.40
|6,491.75
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|114.31
|121.09
|108.00
|127.17
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|119.25
|145.60
|109.20
|136.90
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|3.50
|3.50
|3.50
|-3.25
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6,361.20
|6,361.83
|6,346.15
|6,346.74
|6,266.73
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6,508.47
|6,510.10
|6,509.15
|6,522.17
|6,491.75
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|114.31
|114.27
|114.49
|114.77
|127.17
|Year Ending Dec-18
|119.25
|119.35
|119.96
|121.09
|136.90
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|1
|3
