Edition:
India

Ramco Cements Ltd (TRCE.NS)

TRCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

699.55INR
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs10.90 (+1.58%)
Prev Close
Rs688.65
Open
Rs685.10
Day's High
Rs705.00
Day's Low
Rs683.95
Volume
243,781
Avg. Vol
242,557
52-wk High
Rs770.00
52-wk Low
Rs472.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 6.10 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 8 8 9
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 5 6 6
(3) HOLD 9 9 9 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.23 2.25 2.24 2.04

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13 10,049.50 10,800.00 9,746.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 11,751.00 11,751.00 11,751.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 18 41,072.80 54,378.00 37,245.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 20 43,745.70 51,119.40 41,086.00 44,576.20
Year Ending Mar-19 20 48,973.80 55,924.60 45,480.00 48,205.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 6.10 6.10 6.10 --
Year Ending Mar-17 17 27.65 32.76 20.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 20 30.22 38.50 24.60 30.70
Year Ending Mar-19 20 35.61 43.50 29.60 35.22

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 10,151.90 9,905.40 246.52 2.43
Quarter Ending Mar-17 10,049.50 10,262.30 212.82 2.12
Quarter Ending Dec-16 9,309.94 9,307.60 2.34 0.03
Quarter Ending Sep-16 9,153.19 9,699.50 546.31 5.97
Quarter Ending Jun-16 9,863.89 9,429.20 434.69 4.41
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6.30 7.00 0.70 11.11
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6.10 6.00 0.10 1.64
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7.11 6.00 1.11 15.61
Quarter Ending Sep-16 6.10 9.00 2.90 47.54
Quarter Ending Jun-16 6.50 7.00 0.50 7.69

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 10,049.50 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 11,751.00 11,751.00 11,751.00 11,751.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 41,072.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 43,745.70 43,745.70 43,781.20 43,824.70 44,576.20
Year Ending Mar-19 48,973.80 48,973.80 48,998.00 48,613.20 48,205.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 27.65 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 30.22 30.22 30.47 30.95 30.70
Year Ending Mar-19 35.61 35.61 35.93 36.09 35.22

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Ramco Cements Ltd News

» More TRCE.NS News