Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 13 10,049.50 10,800.00 9,746.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 11,751.00 11,751.00 11,751.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 18 41,072.80 54,378.00 37,245.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 20 43,745.70 51,119.40 41,086.00 44,576.20 Year Ending Mar-19 20 48,973.80 55,924.60 45,480.00 48,205.90 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 6.10 6.10 6.10 -- Year Ending Mar-17 17 27.65 32.76 20.70 -- Year Ending Mar-18 20 30.22 38.50 24.60 30.70 Year Ending Mar-19 20 35.61 43.50 29.60 35.22