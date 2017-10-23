Ramco Cements Ltd (TRCE.NS)
TRCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
699.55INR
3:44pm IST
699.55INR
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs10.90 (+1.58%)
Rs10.90 (+1.58%)
Prev Close
Rs688.65
Rs688.65
Open
Rs685.10
Rs685.10
Day's High
Rs705.00
Rs705.00
Day's Low
Rs683.95
Rs683.95
Volume
243,781
243,781
Avg. Vol
242,557
242,557
52-wk High
Rs770.00
Rs770.00
52-wk Low
Rs472.80
Rs472.80
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|6.10
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|8
|8
|9
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|5
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|9
|9
|9
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.23
|2.25
|2.24
|2.04
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13
|10,049.50
|10,800.00
|9,746.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|11,751.00
|11,751.00
|11,751.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|18
|41,072.80
|54,378.00
|37,245.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|20
|43,745.70
|51,119.40
|41,086.00
|44,576.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20
|48,973.80
|55,924.60
|45,480.00
|48,205.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|6.10
|6.10
|6.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17
|27.65
|32.76
|20.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|20
|30.22
|38.50
|24.60
|30.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20
|35.61
|43.50
|29.60
|35.22
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|10,151.90
|9,905.40
|246.52
|2.43
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|10,049.50
|10,262.30
|212.82
|2.12
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|9,309.94
|9,307.60
|2.34
|0.03
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|9,153.19
|9,699.50
|546.31
|5.97
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|9,863.89
|9,429.20
|434.69
|4.41
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6.30
|7.00
|0.70
|11.11
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6.10
|6.00
|0.10
|1.64
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7.11
|6.00
|1.11
|15.61
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6.10
|9.00
|2.90
|47.54
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|6.50
|7.00
|0.50
|7.69
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|10,049.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|11,751.00
|11,751.00
|11,751.00
|11,751.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|41,072.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|43,745.70
|43,745.70
|43,781.20
|43,824.70
|44,576.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|48,973.80
|48,973.80
|48,998.00
|48,613.20
|48,205.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|27.65
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|30.22
|30.22
|30.47
|30.95
|30.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|35.61
|35.61
|35.93
|36.09
|35.22
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
