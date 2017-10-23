Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-18 1 35,009.10 35,009.10 35,009.10 21,761.00 Year Ending Mar-19 1 39,910.30 39,910.30 39,910.30 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-18 1 12.33 12.33 12.33 3.50 Year Ending Mar-19 1 14.24 14.24 14.24 --