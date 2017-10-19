Edition:
India

Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS (TRGYO.IS)

TRGYO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

6.52TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.07TL (+1.09%)
Prev Close
6.45TL
Open
6.46TL
Day's High
6.57TL
Day's Low
6.43TL
Volume
647,123
Avg. Vol
722,655
52-wk High
7.05TL
52-wk Low
3.68TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 3
(3) HOLD 3 3 4 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.67 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 1,193.16 1,410.00 1,022.00 1,543.83
Year Ending Dec-18 4 2,305.90 2,563.57 1,779.00 1,953.73
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1.55 2.12 0.98 1.99
Year Ending Dec-18 2 2.14 2.58 1.69 2.05

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 129.50 129.32 0.18 0.14
Quarter Ending Mar-17 141.00 135.47 5.53 3.92
Quarter Ending Dec-16 294.00 151.10 142.90 48.60
Quarter Ending Sep-16 199.33 214.18 14.85 7.45
Quarter Ending Jun-16 208.00 170.76 37.24 17.90

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,193.16 1,193.16 1,209.47 1,303.21 1,543.83
Year Ending Dec-18 2,305.90 2,305.90 2,220.01 2,440.51 1,953.73

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS News

» More TRGYO.IS News