Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 2 46,518.50 46,611.00 46,426.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 8 52,049.60 55,100.00 49,401.00 52,739.50 Year Ending Mar-19 8 58,233.40 65,030.00 53,188.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 2 6.60 6.60 6.60 -- Year Ending Mar-18 8 7.55 8.73 5.70 8.10 Year Ending Mar-19 8 9.99 11.50 8.20 --