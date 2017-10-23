Trident Ltd (TRIE.NS)
TRIE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
99.40INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.70 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs100.10
Open
Rs99.50
Day's High
Rs101.40
Day's Low
Rs99.20
Volume
608,268
Avg. Vol
1,387,308
52-wk High
Rs109.50
52-wk Low
Rs49.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|5
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.25
|1.25
|1.17
|1.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|46,518.50
|46,611.00
|46,426.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|52,049.60
|55,100.00
|49,401.00
|52,739.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8
|58,233.40
|65,030.00
|53,188.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|6.60
|6.60
|6.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|7.55
|8.73
|5.70
|8.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8
|9.99
|11.50
|8.20
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|7,520.00
|8,012.49
|492.49
|6.55
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|46,518.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|52,049.60
|52,049.60
|52,049.60
|52,400.80
|52,739.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|58,233.40
|58,233.40
|58,156.00
|59,073.20
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7.55
|7.55
|7.54
|7.72
|8.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9.99
|9.99
|9.93
|10.38
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0