Edition:
India

Transgene SA (TRNG.PA)

TRNG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

3.34EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€3.34
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
74,550
52-wk High
€3.79
52-wk Low
€2.43

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.33 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 8.43 10.00 7.10 14.27
Year Ending Dec-18 5 32.51 121.20 8.00 6.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 -0.62 -0.46 -1.00 -0.67
Year Ending Dec-18 5 -0.11 1.58 -0.65 -0.69

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8.43 8.43 8.47 8.81 14.27
Year Ending Dec-18 32.51 32.51 32.56 10.40 6.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.62 -0.62 -0.63 -0.54 -0.67
Year Ending Dec-18 -0.11 -0.11 -0.11 -0.53 -0.69

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Transgene SA News

» More TRNG.PA News