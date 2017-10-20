Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 233.31 248.02 221.00 204.03 Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 255.38 275.18 235.57 214.72 Year Ending Dec-17 6 921.86 961.00 851.00 797.44 Year Ending Dec-18 8 1,049.58 1,215.00 884.00 1,008.20 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 -0.00 0.02 -0.04 -0.01 Quarter Ending Mar-18 6 0.00 0.02 -0.01 -0.00 Year Ending Dec-17 2 0.05 0.07 0.02 -0.12 Year Ending Dec-18 7 0.02 0.09 -0.04 0.01