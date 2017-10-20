Edition:
India

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ.TO)

TRQ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.01CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$4.01
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,050,181
52-wk High
$5.03
52-wk Low
$3.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -0.00 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.12 2.14 2.33 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 233.31 248.02 221.00 204.03
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 255.38 275.18 235.57 214.72
Year Ending Dec-17 6 921.86 961.00 851.00 797.44
Year Ending Dec-18 8 1,049.58 1,215.00 884.00 1,008.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 -0.00 0.02 -0.04 -0.01
Quarter Ending Mar-18 6 0.00 0.02 -0.01 -0.00
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0.05 0.07 0.02 -0.12
Year Ending Dec-18 7 0.02 0.09 -0.04 0.01

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 220.09 203.67 16.42 7.46
Quarter Ending Mar-17 231.32 237.47 6.14 2.65
Quarter Ending Dec-16 214.11 224.54 10.44 4.87
Quarter Ending Sep-16 228.56 226.34 2.22 0.97
Quarter Ending Jun-16 316.13 329.70 13.57 4.29
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -0.01 0.01 0.02 -225.00
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.00 0.02 0.02 733.33
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.01 0.05 0.06 -835.29
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -0.02 -0.02 0.00 -8.26
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.01 0.01 0.00 38.89

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 233.31 224.24 230.56 223.44 204.03
Quarter Ending Mar-18 255.38 240.78 224.75 218.69 214.72
Year Ending Dec-17 921.86 907.15 882.57 882.25 797.44
Year Ending Dec-18 1,049.58 1,025.22 1,000.60 1,013.41 1,008.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 -0.00 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.00 -0.00 -0.00 -0.00 -0.00
Year Ending Dec-17 0.05 -0.00 0.02 0.01 -0.12
Year Ending Dec-18 0.02 0.00 -0.01 -0.01 0.01

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0 3 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd News

» More TRQ.TO News