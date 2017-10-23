Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 8 8,316.88 9,130.00 7,677.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 10 8,065.40 8,562.00 6,859.00 11,253.80 Year Ending Mar-19 10 9,493.00 10,901.00 8,002.00 14,606.50 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 7 3.96 4.10 3.70 -- Year Ending Mar-18 10 3.97 4.60 3.10 4.96 Year Ending Mar-19 10 4.89 5.80 3.90 --