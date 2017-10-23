Edition:
India

Tata Elxsi Ltd (TTEX.NS)

TTEX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

850.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs12.70 (+1.52%)
Prev Close
Rs837.30
Open
Rs842.00
Day's High
Rs855.40
Day's Low
Rs821.20
Volume
293,889
Avg. Vol
780,969
52-wk High
Rs921.70
52-wk Low
Rs510.62

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 1.25 1.25 1.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 2,357.73 2,312.76 44.97 1.91
Quarter Ending Jun-14 2,246.26 1,907.55 338.71 15.08
Quarter Ending Dec-13 2,030.71 1,985.98 44.73 2.20
Quarter Ending Jun-13 1,623.61 1,722.01 98.40 6.06

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Tata Elxsi Ltd News

