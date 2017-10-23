Edition:
India

Tom Tailor Holding AG (TTIGn.DE)

TTIGn.DE on Xetra

8.86EUR
5:46pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.12 (-1.28%)
Prev Close
€8.98
Open
€9.07
Day's High
€9.11
Day's Low
€8.82
Volume
35,435
Avg. Vol
215,522
52-wk High
€9.43
52-wk Low
€3.98

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 2 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.78 1.90 1.90 1.90

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 941.14 949.00 920.00 980.71
Year Ending Dec-18 8 935.42 966.40 900.00 1,008.05
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.23 0.38 0.10 0.38
Year Ending Dec-18 7 0.72 0.85 0.60 0.57
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 96.50 96.50 96.50 2.70

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 223.50 227.37 3.87 1.73
Quarter Ending Mar-17 220.00 218.90 1.10 0.50
Quarter Ending Dec-16 270.30 273.45 3.15 1.17
Quarter Ending Sep-16 232.50 243.73 11.23 4.83
Quarter Ending Jun-16 230.00 232.40 2.40 1.04

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 941.14 940.83 949.49 948.71 980.71
Year Ending Dec-18 935.42 940.67 932.68 928.88 1,008.05

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Tom Tailor Holding AG News

» More TTIGn.DE News