TV18 Broadcast Ltd (TVEB.NS)
TVEB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
39.85INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.15 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs39.70
Open
Rs39.85
Day's High
Rs40.15
Day's Low
Rs39.45
Volume
2,263,494
Avg. Vol
4,944,536
52-wk High
Rs45.95
52-wk Low
Rs33.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|10,351.00
|10,351.00
|10,351.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|10,083.00
|10,083.00
|10,083.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|10,890.00
|10,890.00
|10,890.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|1.24
|1.24
|1.24
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|1.91
|1.91
|1.91
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|5,972.50
|5,277.37
|695.13
|11.64
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|5,280.00
|5,632.95
|352.95
|6.68
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|5,288.00
|5,254.71
|33.29
|0.63
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|4,781.00
|4,746.68
|34.32
|0.72
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|4,157.00
|5,124.35
|967.35
|23.27
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|-0.50
|-1.12
|0.62
|-124.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|0.37
|-1.28
|1.65
|440.22
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|0.07
|-0.19
|0.26
|385.54
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|0.26
|0.50
|0.24
|93.38
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10,351.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10,083.00
|10,083.00
|10,083.00
|10,083.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10,890.00
|10,890.00
|10,890.00
|10,890.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1.24
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1.91
|1.91
|1.91
|1.91
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0