Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.L)

TW.L on London Stock Exchange

204.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
204.70
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
15,650,169
52-wk High
205.70
52-wk Low
135.21

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 5 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.27 2.33 2.33 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 3,926.78 4,123.25 3,862.00 3,482.54
Year Ending Dec-18 14 4,095.63 4,289.42 3,974.00 3,536.95
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 19.13 20.65 15.81 16.80
Year Ending Dec-18 14 20.89 22.00 19.27 16.73
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 6.08 8.85 3.10 -3.80

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,926.78 3,926.78 3,926.52 3,906.16 3,482.54
Year Ending Dec-18 4,095.63 4,095.63 4,095.63 4,071.68 3,536.95
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 19.13 19.13 19.24 19.39 16.80
Year Ending Dec-18 20.89 20.89 20.89 20.72 16.73

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Taylor Wimpey PLC News