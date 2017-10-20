Uranium Participation Corp (U.TO)
U.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.51CAD
20 Oct 2017
3.51CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$3.51
$3.51
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
91,871
91,871
52-wk High
$4.73
$4.73
52-wk Low
$3.47
$3.47
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|February
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|1
|1
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|4
|4
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.43
|2.50
|2.50
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|1
|-1.38
|-1.38
|-1.38
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|1
|0.79
|0.79
|0.79
|--
|Year Ending Feb-19
|1
|1.95
|1.95
|1.95
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Feb-16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|0.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Uranium Participation Corp estimated net asset value at September 30, 2017 was C$3.23 per share
- BRIEF-Uranium Participation announces an increased size of the previously announced financing
- BRIEF-Uranium Participation Corporation announces $19,950,000 bought deal financing
- BRIEF-Uranium Participation Corp reports net asset value at June 30
- BRIEF-Uranium Participation reports financial results for the period ended May 31, 2017