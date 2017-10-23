United Breweries Ltd (UBBW.NS)
UBBW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
837.80INR
3:43pm IST
837.80INR
3:43pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.70 (+0.20%)
Rs1.70 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs836.10
Rs836.10
Open
Rs841.00
Rs841.00
Day's High
Rs855.00
Rs855.00
Day's Low
Rs832.55
Rs832.55
Volume
277,892
277,892
Avg. Vol
228,112
228,112
52-wk High
Rs923.95
Rs923.95
52-wk Low
Rs717.20
Rs717.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|5.33
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|2
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.71
|4.00
|3.88
|3.86
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|50,261.60
|55,438.50
|47,910.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|51,549.40
|54,416.00
|49,656.00
|63,622.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|59,441.70
|62,204.60
|56,630.00
|72,188.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|5.33
|5.33
|5.33
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|3.42
|3.42
|3.42
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|11.54
|14.10
|9.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|10.96
|14.23
|8.60
|16.82
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|14.40
|16.30
|12.40
|12.21
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|50,261.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|51,549.40
|52,599.70
|52,551.30
|51,839.10
|63,622.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|59,441.70
|60,458.60
|60,328.80
|59,771.30
|72,188.10
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Earnings
- BRIEF-India's United Breweries Ltd June-qtr profit up 10 pct
- TABLE-India's United Breweries March-qtr profit falls
- BRIEF-United Breweries discontinues brewing ops in brewery at Naubatpur
- Sensex ends flat after volatile session
- BRIEF-United Breweries says co not aware of development on proposal between Heineken and banks/lenders