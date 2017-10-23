Edition:
United Breweries Ltd (UBBW.NS)

UBBW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

837.80INR
3:43pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.70 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs836.10
Open
Rs841.00
Day's High
Rs855.00
Day's Low
Rs832.55
Volume
277,892
Avg. Vol
228,112
52-wk High
Rs923.95
52-wk Low
Rs717.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform 5.33 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 2 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 2
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.71 4.00 3.88 3.86

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 6 50,261.60 55,438.50 47,910.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 51,549.40 54,416.00 49,656.00 63,622.30
Year Ending Mar-19 7 59,441.70 62,204.60 56,630.00 72,188.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 5.33 5.33 5.33 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 3.42 3.42 3.42 --
Year Ending Mar-17 6 11.54 14.10 9.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 10.96 14.23 8.60 16.82
Year Ending Mar-19 7 14.40 16.30 12.40 12.21

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 50,261.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 51,549.40 52,599.70 52,551.30 51,839.10 63,622.30
Year Ending Mar-19 59,441.70 60,458.60 60,328.80 59,771.30 72,188.10

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 1 1
Earnings

