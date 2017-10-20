Edition:
UBM PLC (UBM.L)

UBM.L on London Stock Exchange

690.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
690.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,131,207
52-wk High
777.50
52-wk Low
639.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 3 4 3
(3) HOLD 8 10 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.58 2.63 2.74

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 989.25 1,010.54 914.00 892.49
Year Ending Dec-18 16 988.81 1,014.00 918.00 886.47
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 50.07 51.05 48.25 45.37
Year Ending Dec-18 17 50.22 52.90 48.00 45.49
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 9.59 11.87 6.70 9.51

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 989.25 990.97 992.13 992.45 892.49
Year Ending Dec-18 988.81 991.44 993.34 994.73 886.47
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 50.07 50.14 50.19 50.21 45.37
Year Ending Dec-18 50.22 50.36 50.43 50.60 45.49

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

