Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,531.13 1,531.13 1,531.13 1,408.20 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 1,060.94 1,060.94 1,060.94 1,080.43 Year Ending Dec-17 17 4,338.67 4,503.00 4,029.00 4,319.39 Year Ending Dec-18 16 4,520.97 4,886.00 4,008.00 4,570.99 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 19 3.76 4.37 3.14 3.53 Year Ending Dec-18 18 4.26 4.67 3.57 4.26 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 16.20 16.49 15.90 31.57