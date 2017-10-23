Ucb SA (UCB.BR)
UCB.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
61.49EUR
9:05pm IST
61.49EUR
9:05pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.01 (+0.02%)
€0.01 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
€61.48
€61.48
Open
€61.64
€61.64
Day's High
€61.64
€61.64
Day's Low
€61.23
€61.23
Volume
288,394
288,394
Avg. Vol
311,918
311,918
52-wk High
€79.05
€79.05
52-wk Low
€54.84
€54.84
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|11
|11
|12
|12
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.88
|2.88
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1,531.13
|1,531.13
|1,531.13
|1,408.20
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|1,060.94
|1,060.94
|1,060.94
|1,080.43
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|4,338.67
|4,503.00
|4,029.00
|4,319.39
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|4,520.97
|4,886.00
|4,008.00
|4,570.99
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|3.76
|4.37
|3.14
|3.53
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|4.26
|4.67
|3.57
|4.26
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|16.20
|16.49
|15.90
|31.57
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1,531.13
|1,542.65
|1,542.65
|1,542.65
|1,408.20
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1,060.94
|1,076.96
|1,076.96
|1,076.96
|1,080.43
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4,338.67
|4,340.19
|4,334.89
|4,333.97
|4,319.39
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,520.97
|4,517.94
|4,515.38
|4,529.24
|4,570.99
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.76
|3.77
|3.78
|3.74
|3.53
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4.26
|4.26
|4.26
|4.26
|4.26
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2
|3
|3
- BRIEF-UCB 9-month revenue up at 3.3 billion euros, 2017 outlook increased
- BRIEF-Partners Connected Health and UCB announce epilepsy partnership
- BRIEF-UCB anti-epileptic drug Vimpat (Lacosamide) receives EU approval for paediatric use
- BRIEF-UCB's Briviact approved by FDA as monotherapy treatment of partial-onset seizures in adults
- BRIEF-UCB and Amgen announce detailed results from the phase 3 ARCH study