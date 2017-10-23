Edition:
Ucb SA (UCB.BR)

UCB.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

61.49EUR
9:05pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
€61.48
Open
€61.64
Day's High
€61.64
Day's Low
€61.23
Volume
288,394
Avg. Vol
311,918
52-wk High
€79.05
52-wk Low
€54.84

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 11 11 12 12
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.88 2.88 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,531.13 1,531.13 1,531.13 1,408.20
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 1,060.94 1,060.94 1,060.94 1,080.43
Year Ending Dec-17 17 4,338.67 4,503.00 4,029.00 4,319.39
Year Ending Dec-18 16 4,520.97 4,886.00 4,008.00 4,570.99
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 3.76 4.37 3.14 3.53
Year Ending Dec-18 18 4.26 4.67 3.57 4.26
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 16.20 16.49 15.90 31.57

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1,531.13 1,542.65 1,542.65 1,542.65 1,408.20
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1,060.94 1,076.96 1,076.96 1,076.96 1,080.43
Year Ending Dec-17 4,338.67 4,340.19 4,334.89 4,333.97 4,319.39
Year Ending Dec-18 4,520.97 4,517.94 4,515.38 4,529.24 4,570.99
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.76 3.77 3.78 3.74 3.53
Year Ending Dec-18 4.26 4.26 4.26 4.26 4.26

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 3 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 3 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 2 3 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2 3 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

Ucb SA News

