Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 9 810.30 829.15 793.00 822.78 Year Ending Dec-18 9 927.90 1,117.00 837.70 851.62 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 9 130.69 139.56 126.20 136.57 Year Ending Dec-18 9 141.15 149.93 130.60 143.84 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 4.61 5.80 3.70 5.80