Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE.L)
ULE.L on London Stock Exchange
1,831.01GBp
2:37pm IST
1,831.01GBp
2:37pm IST
Change (% chg)
2.01 (+0.11%)
2.01 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
1,829.00
1,829.00
Open
1,828.00
1,828.00
Day's High
1,832.00
1,832.00
Day's Low
1,823.00
1,823.00
Volume
6,381
6,381
Avg. Vol
296,171
296,171
52-wk High
2,245.00
2,245.00
52-wk Low
1,715.00
1,715.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|810.30
|829.15
|793.00
|822.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|927.90
|1,117.00
|837.70
|851.62
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|130.69
|139.56
|126.20
|136.57
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|141.15
|149.93
|130.60
|143.84
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|4.61
|5.80
|3.70
|5.80
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|810.30
|810.02
|810.02
|811.79
|822.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|927.90
|927.62
|927.62
|909.51
|851.62
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|130.69
|130.50
|130.50
|132.63
|136.57
|Year Ending Dec-18
|141.15
|140.95
|140.95
|142.49
|143.84
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
- BRIEF-Ultra Electronics awarded $16 mln in contracts for hippag stores ejections systems
- BRIEF-Sparton Corp shareholders approve merger with Ultra Electronics
- BRIEF-Ultra Electronics updates on pending acquisition of Sparton
- BRIEF-Ultra Electronics bid to buy U.S. warfare device maker Sparton approved by shareholders
- BRIEF-Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton Corp announce award of subcontracts valued at $35.9 mln